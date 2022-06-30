Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India launch confirmed, tipped to arrive on July 21

The Oppo Reno 8 series is launching in India soon. Now, Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be launching in the country soon, although there is no word on the Reno 8 Pro+.The company has set up an official event page for the Reno 8 series in India, while Oppo has also sent out media invites suggesting that the two phones would be arriving in India soon. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a tweet that suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 series India launch would take place on July 21, 2022, at 12:00 pm (IST).
Oppo Reno 8 & Reno 8 Pro launching on 21 July, 2022 in India.
Thanks .@ERDeepGill5 for sharing #Oppo #OppoReno8 #OppoReno8Pro pic.twitter.com/OgjTMTBbbU— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 30, 2022
Oppo’s website also confirms that the Reno 8 Pro will come with the MariSilicon X NPU and support 4K Ultra Night Video. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset when it launched in China, although the Indian version of the device will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.
A new era in smartphone photography is calling! With sharper, clearer videos & portrait imagery, especially at night - the OPPO Reno8 Series is set to unleash the true photo expert in you! #OPPOReno8Series#UltraClearNightInPortrait
Know more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVLpic.twitter.com/kVOwFDv5CXJune 30, 2022
Oppo will confirm more details about the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro ahead of the launch on July 5 and July 11.
Also Read: Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro launch in India to take place in mid-July: Reports