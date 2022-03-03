English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display, Dual Orbit Light

    The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990 (Roughly Rs 30,300) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 7 series was first unveiled in November, bringing the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Reno 7 SE 5G. And now, Oppo has unveiled yet another phone in the series, called the Reno 7 Z 5G in Thailand.
    Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G Price 

    The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990 (Roughly Rs 30,300) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. There is no word about the availability of the Reno 7 Z outside Thailand.

    Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM expansion feature offers up to 5GB of virtual RAM. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G boots Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

    Oppo Reno 7 Z

    The Reno 7 Z 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. For optics, the smartphone gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP monochrome and 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch camera cutout also houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The camera lenses also come with Dual Orbit Lights that light up when notifications pop up.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast-charging support. The Orbit Lights also light up when the device is charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, NFC, and more. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G also features splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oppo #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 05:23 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.