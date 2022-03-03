Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display, Dual Orbit Light

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G Price

The Oppo Reno 7 series was first unveiled in November, bringing the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Reno 7 SE 5G. And now, Oppo has unveiled yet another phone in the series, called the Reno 7 Z 5G in Thailand.

The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990 (Roughly Rs 30,300) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. There is no word about the availability of the Reno 7 Z outside Thailand.

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM expansion feature offers up to 5GB of virtual RAM. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G boots Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

The Reno 7 Z 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. For optics, the smartphone gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP monochrome and 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch camera cutout also houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The camera lenses also come with Dual Orbit Lights that light up when notifications pop up.

The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast-charging support. The Orbit Lights also light up when the device is charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, NFC, and more. The Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G also features splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.