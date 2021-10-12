Oppo Reno 7 tipped to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 camera sensor

Oppo, which recently launched a new Reno6 Pro Diwali edition in India, is working on an Oppo Reno7 series, a fresh leak by a Chinese tipster has revealed.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno7 series will feature an improved camera setup. The tipster claims that the Oppo Reno7 will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor.

According to the Weibo post, the Reno7 series will feature a relatively large improvement in camera performance over the previous generation.

Oppo launched the Reno6 series in China a few months ago.

The Oppo Reno6 uses a Omnivision’s OV64B sensor, making the Sony IMX 766 a major improvement over its predecessor. The new Sony IMX 766 sensor has already made its way to smartphones like the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Nord 2. The 50 MP sensor will be feature on the vanilla version of the Reno7, according to the tipster.

The Oppo Reno7 series will be unveiled in China soon. There is no confirmation on the number of phones that will be revealed but Oppo announced three phones in the Reno6 series in China, including the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+.

The tipster also said the Oppo Reno7 will feature a metal frame and hole-punch camera cut out on the top left corner. The 50 MP Sony sensor will be part of a triple-camera setup on the Reno7.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the Reno7 series. The Oppo Reno5 series was unveiled in January 2021, which suggests that the Reno7 series may take some time.