Oppo Reno 7 specifications leaked: 50MP triple-camera, 65W fast charging on the cards

Oppo Reno 7 series launch is around the corner. The company is expected to unveil the next Oppo Reno smartphone sometime around November or December. The Reno 7 series India launch should follow after its unveiling in China. Ahead of the launch, some of the Oppo Reno 7 specifications have leaked online.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications

According to the leaked Reno 7 specifications shared by a tipster on Weibo, the device will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen will support 10-bit colour and come with a 90Hz refresh rate as well.

The tipster further noted that the device will have a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood. It will come with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo is likely to launch the phone with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will also come with a vapour chamber liquid cooling system. It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the back, the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. It will be coupled with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera with macro shooting capabilities. The triple-camera setup will be completed by another 2MP camera for portraits. For selfies, there will be a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Other specs include a stereo speaker setup, Z-axis linear motor, a 6000-series aluminium frame, etc.

Oppo is said to launch the device in two variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The two storage configurations will be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,000) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs38,500).