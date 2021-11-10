Oppo Reno 7 series specifications leaked, Pro+ model tipped to use custom MediaTek 1200-Max SoC

As we gear up for the launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series, more details about the devices were leaked by a renowned tipster. In a since deleted post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station confirmed several key specifications of the Reno 7 series.

According to the tipster (Obtained via Gizmochina), Oppo will bring four new devices into the fold including the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 Pro+, and Reno 7 SE. The tipster notes that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 will use a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, a 64 MP primary camera, and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

The Reno 7 Pro, which was previously slated to have a Snapdragon 888 chip, will now feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP primary camera sensor.

The post also suggests that the top-of-the-line Reno 7 Pro Plus will use a customized MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chip. It will also feature a 50 MP primary camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The Reno 7 Pro+ will also feature stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor.

The leak did not contain any information about the Oppo Reno 7 SE, while the previous leaked revealed that there won’t be a Reno 7 Pro+ model this time out. Oppo has not confirmed the launch of the Reno 7 series yet, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

