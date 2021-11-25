MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno 7 series reportedly arriving in India in early 2022 along with fitness watch, TWS earbuds

The Oppo Reno 7 series is being launched in China today

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

The Oppo Reno 7 series unveils in China on November 25. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the launch date for India, a new leak suggests Reno 7 models will be revealed in January 2022 along with the Oppo Watch Free and a new pair of TWS earbuds.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 7 series will launch in India sometime in January or February. The report also says the Oppo Watch Free fitness tracker and next-generation TWS earbud will debut alongside the new Reno phones.

The information put out by 91mobiles came through tipster Mukul Sharma who has been quite accurate with his revelations.

Oppo has teased the Enco Free 2i alongside the Reno 7 series in China, which suggests that the former could be the TWS earphones Sharma is talking about. The leak does tend to hold some weight as the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the Oppo Reno 5 Pro in India back in January 2021.

At the China launch, the company is expected to reveal the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro in the line-up, though there are rumours that the Reno 7 series will include an SE model and/or a top-of-the-end Pro+ variant.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 specifications leaked ahead of Nov 25 launch event
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Nov 25, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.