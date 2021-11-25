Oppo Reno 7 series reportedly arriving in India in early 2022 along with fitness watch, TWS earbuds

The Oppo Reno 7 series unveils in China on November 25. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the launch date for India, a new leak suggests Reno 7 models will be revealed in January 2022 along with the Oppo Watch Free and a new pair of TWS earbuds.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 7 series will launch in India sometime in January or February. The report also says the Oppo Watch Free fitness tracker and next-generation TWS earbud will debut alongside the new Reno phones.

The information put out by 91mobiles came through tipster Mukul Sharma who has been quite accurate with his revelations.

Oppo has teased the Enco Free 2i alongside the Reno 7 series in China, which suggests that the former could be the TWS earphones Sharma is talking about. The leak does tend to hold some weight as the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the Oppo Reno 5 Pro in India back in January 2021.

At the China launch, the company is expected to reveal the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro in the line-up, though there are rumours that the Reno 7 series will include an SE model and/or a top-of-the-end Pro+ variant.