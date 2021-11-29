Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro India price revealed along with launch timeline

The Oppo Reno 7 series was unveiled in China last week and now a report has claimed that the new phones will arrive in India by January 2022.

The Chinese smartphone maker’s Reno 7 line-up included the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Oppo, however, will only launch the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro in India sometime in January, almost a year after it launched the Reno 5 Pro in the country.

The report also says the Oppo Reno 7 is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000, while the expected price of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will be between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000. 91mobiles obtained the pricing details through an industry source.

Oppo is also expected to launch a fitness watch and a pair of true wireless (TWS) earbuds.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handset ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 800 nits of brightness under direct sunlight. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Reno 7 Pro gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor on the back.

The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G also features an in-display fingerprint reader, while the camera island on the back is surrounded by a ringed LED that can be customised for notifications.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phone, too, packs the 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops at 60W. The phone also has a smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a slower 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno 7 shares the same front and back cameras as its Pro counterpart, though the main rear camera features a 64 MP sensor as opposed to the 50 MP shooter on the Pro.