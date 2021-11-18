Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench, while vanilla Reno 7 design leaks online

The Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to arrive before the close of 2021. The line-up is slated to include the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 Pro+, and possibly even a budget Reno 7 SE. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro was recently stopped by Geekbench, while live images of the vanilla Reno 7 also surfaced online.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice with the model name Oppo PFMD00. The device was powered by an octa-core processor called MT6893Z_B/CZA, which is the codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The listing also noted that the chip was paired with 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 11.

The listing also revealed that the chip managed a single-core score ranging between 817 to 828 points and a multi-core score ranging between 2,547 to 2,732 points. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which suggests that there won’t be an upgrade over the previous generation. Additionally, Oppo also revealed a Snapdragon 870-powered Reno 6 Pro smartphone.

The Geekbench listing is also contradictory to previous reports that suggested the Reno 7 Pro would use a Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, we could see the Reno 7 Pro+ opt for a Snapdragon 800 series chip, presumably the SD888. An image of the vanilla Reno 7 model was also spotted by TechBoiler.

Source: TechBoilers

The image reveals that the Reno 7 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. You can see two large camera sensors on the back alongside two smaller camera sensors. The back panel of the device has a blue and white two-tone finish, which is seen on the camera module as well. The Reno 7 is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,000 mAh battery.