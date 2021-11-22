Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE, Reno 7 Pro design renders, specifications leaked ahead of Nov 25 launch

Oppo Reno 7 series launch date is set for November 25. The company will launch the Reno 6 series successor smartphones in China later this week. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Reno 7 design renders have leaked. The listing on China’s JD.com also revealed the Reno 7 SE and Oppo Reno 7 Pro design renders.

Based on the images leaked ahead of the Reno 7 launch, the smartphones will have a similar flat-edge design found on the Reno 6 series. The camera module design, however, has changed.

Oppo Reno 7 design renders, specifications

Starting with the vanilla Reno 7, the device will have a triple-camera setup on the back. It has two large circular cutouts and a third tiny one below the LED flash. The text on the camera module confirms that the device will have a 64MP primary camera sensor. We can expect the phone to feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno 7 design renders also confirm that the phone will have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It will launch in a gradient Blue shade along with Dawn Gold, and Starry Night Black colours.

Other Oppo Reno 7 specifications include a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and three storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro design renders, specifications

Leaked Oppo Reno 7 Pro design renders reveal that the phone has a quad-camera unit on the back. The top half of the rear camera module has a large camera cutout with two tiny circles next to it. These two smaller cutouts could house the macro and depth sensors. The fourth camera module will house an ultrawide camera.

The most premium Reno 7 series smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max, which is likely a boosted version of the existing chip. It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and come in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Reno 7 SE design renders

The Reno 7 SE is fairly identical to the Reno 7 in terms of design. It has a triple-camera setup on the back and a flat, hole-punch display at the front. However, the device’s chin bezel is considerably thicker than the other two models. It is rumoured to pack a Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Oppo will launch the device in China in two storage options with 8GB of RAM as standard.