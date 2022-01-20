Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro India launch confirmed via Flipkart; to feature World's first Sony IMX709 sensor

OPPO Reno 7 Pro will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, OnePlus 9RT, etc.

Oppo Reno 7 India launch has been confirmed. The company has said that its premium smartphones, the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro, will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Both smartphones were launched last year in China.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro launch in India

Oppo has not yet revealed the Reno 7 Pro India launch date yet. The company has confirmed though that the Reno 7 series will come with the “World's first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” and a flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor. The former is a 32MP front camera, whereas the latter is a 50MP sensor found on the likes of the OnePlus 9 (Review), OnePlus Nord 2 (Review), etc.

We can expect the Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications in India to be the same as the one found in the Chinese variant. Alongside the Pro model, Oppo will also launch the vanilla model in India.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro price in India

According to a recent report, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in India could be set between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000. The standard Reno 7 could be priced between Rs Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the 32MP front camera. It has an 800 nits display with minimal bezels around it.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The Reno 7 Pro 5G also features an in-display fingerprint reader, while the camera island on the back is surrounded by a ringed LED that can be customised for notifications.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handset ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications

The vanilla model has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a slower 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 7 shares the same front and back cameras as its Pro counterpart, although the main rear camera here features a 64 MP sensor as opposed to the 50 MP shooter on the Pro. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs the same 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops out at 60W.