Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications And Design Leaked Ahead Of December 10 Launch

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be the first smartphone in the world to come packed with a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series lens.

Moneycontrol News
Oppo Reno5, Oppo Reno5 specs, Oppo Reno5 launch, Oppo Reno5 launch in India, Oppo Reno5 launch date, Oppo Reno5 specifications, Oppo Reno5 leaks / Dec 6, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

Oppo is gearing up for the Reno 5 series launch in China on December 10. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones namely, Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, Reno 5 Pro+ specifications have been leaked.

Reno 5 Pro+ will be the highest-end smartphone in the new Reno lineup. The smartphone’s render image has been leaked on Weibo ahead of the launch. The rear panel of the Reno 5 Pro+ is quite similar to the other two smartphones in the series. There is a vertically aligned rectangular camera module housing four sensors at the back.

Reno 5 Pro+ will be the first smartphone in the world to come packed with a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series lens. This camera sensor will be paired with a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultrawide angle lens. Details about the fourth sensor are unknown at the moment.

The smartphone is also tipped to get paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In addition, Oppo will also launch a plain-leather back cover version, which is also the first mass-produced device with an electrochromic back.

Specifications of the other two devices – Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro – have also been leaked. Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are also confirmed to come with a 64MP main camera, and 65W fast charging, just like the Reno4 Pro.

Reno 5 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pro variant will come with a 6.55-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

We can expect Oppo to bring the Reno 5 series to India soon after the China launch. The company typically makes a few changes to its Indian variant. Oppo only brought the Reno 4 Pro to India, whereas in China, the company launched three different variants.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Dec 6, 2020 09:59 am

