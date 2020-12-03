PlusFinancial Times
Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 specifications listed ahead of launch

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are also confirmed to come with a 64MP main camera, and 65W fast charging, just like the Reno4 Pro.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 12:32 PM IST

Oppo has confirmed the Reno 5 series launch date. The company will host the Reno 5 launch in China on December 10. Oppo is rumoured to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 5 series – Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 specifications

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro specifications were listed on Chinese e-tailer JD. The listings reveal that the two Reno 5 series smartphones will come with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. The listing further reveals the colour options of the two smartphones – Aurora Blue, Moonlit Night, and a third one which is has gradients of pink and blue.

Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are also confirmed to come with a 64MP main camera, and 65W fast charging, just like the Reno4 Pro.

Reno 5 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pro variant will come with a 6.55-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The rumour mill previously tipped that the Reno5 Pro+ variant will come with the same 6.55-inch display but feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

We can expect Oppo to bring the Reno 5 series to India soon after the China launch. The company typically makes a few changes to its Indian variant. Oppo only brought the Reno 4 Pro to India, whereas in China, the company launched three different variants.
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Dec 3, 2020 12:32 pm

