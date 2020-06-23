Oppo Reno 3A launched with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC, AMOLED display

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese OEM Oppo recently launched the fourth entrant to the Reno 3 series. The Oppo Reno 3A joins a list that consists of the Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and Reno 3 Vitality Edition. The Oppo Reno 3A was unveiled in Japan and debuts as the most toned down model in the Reno 3 series.

Oppo Reno 3A Price

The Oppo Reno 3A is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM variant and is priced at JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 28,250). The phone comes in Black and White colours and will go on sale on June 25. For now, Oppo has not provided any information about international availability.

Oppo Reno 3A Specifications

The Oppo Reno 3A is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. The Reno 3A packs a 4,025mAh battery with Quick Charge support. The device sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In optics, Oppo has opted for a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 3A features 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Oppo Reno 3A features dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 160.9mm x 74.1mm x 8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.