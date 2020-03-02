App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP front camera, MediaTek Helio P95 SoC launched in India

Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India. The smartphone comes to India as a redesigned variant of the Reno 3 Pro 5G launched last year in China.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price, storage details

The smartphone has been launched with a standard 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. While the 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 29,990, the 8GB + 256GB can be purchased for Rs 32,990. The smartphone comes in three colours — Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro sale begins on March 6 via Flipkart, Amazon India, along with major online and offline retail stores.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The smartphone has a dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera with a 44MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Reno 3 Pro comes with a third-generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, there is a newly-launched MediaTek Helio P95 processor with a clock rate of 2.2GHz paired with 8GB RAM. As mentioned, the smartphone comes with two storage options — 128GB and 256GB.

Reno 3 Pro packs a 4,025 mAh battery with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 adapter inside the box. The company claims that Reno 3 Pro’s fast charger can fuel the device from zero to 50% in 20 minutes.

In camera, the rear-module include a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Hybrid zoom, an 8MP 119.9-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Reno 3 Pro boots on Color OS 7 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

