Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2: Here's what is new and different

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a slew of new changes in terms of design and internal specifications compared to its predecessor, the Reno 2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro has also got an upgrade in the camera department and now features a 64MP primary sensor. To sum up all the changes and new features, here is a comparison of the Reno 3 Pro versus the Reno 2.
|Parameters
|Oppo Reno 3 Pro
|Oppo Reno 2
|Display
|6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The dual punch-hole screen results in a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio.
|6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio.
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P95 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB/ 256GB
|256GB
|Rear Camera
64MP F/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 119.9-degree ultra wide + 12MP 20x telephoto lens + 2MP monochrome sensor.Rear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom.
48MP f/1.7 + 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP portrait lensRear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom.
|Front Camera
|44MP + 2MP
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Battery
|4,025 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Biometrics
|Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner 3.0
|Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
|Operating system
|Android 10 based Color OS 7
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1
|Price
|Rs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 32,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
|Rs 36,990 for 8GB + 256GB variant
Oppo has ditched the iconic shark-fin camera and instead opted for a punch-hole screen on the Reno 3 Pro. While this does make the smartphone lighter, it has reduced the screen-to-body ratio.
The punch hole also houses the world's first 44MP dual-camera setup. The quad-camera setup on the back has also received an upgrade with a 64MP primary camera. You can check out our Oppo Reno 3 Pro first impressions to know about our initial experience with the device.
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:56 pm