Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2: Here's what is new and different

Parameters Oppo Reno 3 Pro Oppo Reno 2 Display 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The dual punch-hole screen results in a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. Processor MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/ 256GB 256GB Rear Camera 64MP F/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 119.9-degree ultra wide + 12MP 20x telephoto lens + 2MP monochrome sensor. Rear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom. 48MP f/1.7 + 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP portrait lens Rear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom. Front Camera 44MP + 2MP 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,025 mAh 4,000 mAh Biometrics Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner 3.0 Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Operating system Android 10 based Color OS 7 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1 Price Rs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 32,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant Rs 36,990 for 8GB + 256GB variant

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a slew of new changes in terms of design and internal specifications compared to its predecessor, the Reno 2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro has also got an upgrade in the camera department and now features a 64MP primary sensor. To sum up all the changes and new features, here is a comparison of the Reno 3 Pro versus the Reno 2.

Oppo has ditched the iconic shark-fin camera and instead opted for a punch-hole screen on the Reno 3 Pro. While this does make the smartphone lighter, it has reduced the screen-to-body ratio.