Oppo Reno 3 Pro launches in India on March 2. Oppo has made multiple changes in terms of designs and specifications of the device as compared to the Chinese variant. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a dual punch-hole screen and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Oppo is scheduled to start the Reno 3 Pro launch event at 12.30 pm IST. The company is hosting the press event in New Delhi. A live-stream of the launch will be available online.

As mentioned earlier, Reno 3 Pro is coming to India in a refreshed avatar. The smartphone gets a dual punch-hole cutout housing the world’s first 44MP dual front camera setup. While the company has not confirmed the display size as yet, we can expect the India variant of the Reno 3 Pro to feature the same 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display as the Chinese variant.

The rear panel is confirmed to get a 64MP quad-camera setup. An official teaser confirms that there will be an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor with Hybrid zoom, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Oppo has kept the processor details currently under wraps. The Chinese variant comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G support. However, the smartphone could come to India with Snapdragon 730G found on Reno 2 (Review).

Reno 3 Pro is already up for pre-order. The company has not revealed the pricing details as yet. The smartphone was launched in China in two storage variants with 8GB+128GB storage and 12GB+128GB storage. Both the storage variants are priced at Yuan 3,399 (roughly Rs 34,700) and Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,600).

We can expect the Reno 3 Pro India variant to be priced slightly lesser. Reno 2 was priced below Rs 37,000, and so we expect a similar price tag on the Reno 3 Pro if not less.