Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G official teaser confirms quad-cameras and curved display; more specifications leaked

Oppo is confirmed to launch at least two variants of the Reno 3 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G sometime soon. Before giving out the launch details, Oppo has officially given the first look of the Reno 3 Pro 5G in a teaser video.

Oppo VP Brian Shen has dropped a video teaser that reveals the rear panel of the upcoming Reno 3 Pro 5G. The 8-second video reveals the Reno 3 Pro 5G’s gradient rear panel housing a vertically aligned quad-camera setup. Reno 3 Pro 5G will have a metal frame with a glass body.



A first look at the full rear side of OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/V8yknOzFof

— Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) December 9, 2019

The teaser does not reveal the camera specifications of Reno 3 Pro 5G. However, rumours suggest that Reno 3 Pro would feature a 48MP primary shooter, along with a 13MP secondary sensor, an 8MP tertiary lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Shen had previously confirmed that Reno 3 Pro’s body would be 7.7mm thick, claiming it to be the thinnest dual-mode 5G smartphone in its price segment. The smartphone is also confirmed to weigh less than 180 grams, hinting the use of a punch-hole screen instead of a pop-up camera module like the Reno 2 (Review). The teaser image also shows a curved display with a power button on the right edge. The left edge would house volume rocker keys as seen in the teaser video.



A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro 5G would get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. A Chinese tipster claims that this processor would be paired with up to 12GB RAM. The tipster also claims that Reno 3 Pro 5G would have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole at the top-left corner and 90Hz refresh rate support.