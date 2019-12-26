Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G to be launched in China today: Everything we know so far

Oppo is launching the Reno 3 series in China on December 26. The latest generation of Reno series would include Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India soon.

The company has confirmed some specifications of the Reno 3 series before its official launch. The Reno 3 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that comes with a built-in 5G modem. The chipset will get paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal memory.

Reno 3 Pro 5G is also confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup on the back primary sensor. While the other three sensor details haven’t been revealed, we can expect Reno 3 Pro 5G to feature a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP or 5MP portrait shooter. The listing also confirms a 4,025 mAh battery. We can expect Reno 3 Pro 5G to feature either 50W or 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

TENAA listings revealed that Reno 3 Pro 5G will sport a Super AMOLED Full HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will feature curved edges and a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. A Chinese tipster claims that Reno 3 Pro 5G would have a tall 6.5-inch screen and a 32MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G colour options include Moonlight Black, Sunrise, Night Sky Blue and Misty White.