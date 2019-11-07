Oppo Reno 2F, Reno 2Z receive a Rs 2,000 price cut: Specifications, new price and features

Oppo has announced a price cut on two of its Reno 2 smartphones, the Reno 2F and Reno 2Z. Both the smartphones were launched alongside the Reno 2 earlier this year in August.

Reno 2Z and 2F have received a price cut of Rs 2,000.

The Reno 2F was launched for Rs 25,990 in India. The smartphone is the most affordable amongst the three Reno 2 devices. With the price cut of Rs 2,000, the Reno 2F can now be bought for Rs 23,990.

Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The performance unit includes a MediaTek Helio P90 Octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Reno 2F packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.

Optics at the back include a 48MP f/1.79+ 8MP f/2.2+ 2MP f/2.4+ 2MPf/2.4 quad-camera setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing pop-up camera.

Reno 2Z has also received a Rs 2,000 price drop in India. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 29,990, can now be bought for Rs 27,990.

Key Reno 2Z specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Cameras at the back feature a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, Reno 2Z has a 16MP pop-up front camera.