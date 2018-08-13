Oppo R17 to feature under display fingerprint scanner, latest Snapdragon 670 chipset

The Oppo R17, which was revealed on the company's website on August 13, will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. As reported by GSMArena, the smartphone will feature an 8GB RAM with internal storage of 128 GB and a small notch for its front-facing camera.

Powered by the new 10 nano meter (nm) Snapdragon 670 chipset processor, the smartphone will feature an Octa-core CPU in a 2-6 configuration: 2x Kryo 260 cores for its performance at 2GHz and 6x Kryo 360 cores for its efficiency at 1.7GHz. The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is powered by Adreno 615 while its ISP is Spectra 250.

Equipped with an AMOLED screen of 6.4 inches, the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ resolution. Tucked within the notch is a selfie camera of 25 MP and an aperture of f/2.0.

The R17 features a razor-thin bezel for the speaker on the top, and is practically bezel-less on the sides. The bottom features the thickest bezel that is available for its display controller.

Specifications of the rear dual cameras were not revealed, but could read up to 800 scenes with the help of its AI features.

The R17 features the quick charging technology for its 3,500 MAh battery. Based on Android Oreo 8.1, the smartphone will feature Color OS 5.2 as its main UI platform with additional features such as voice-activated features, info panels and optimised battery performance.

The phone would be available in two colours- Stream Blue and Neon Purple and would be launched during a flash sale on August 18.