Oppo R17 Pro and R17 with tri-camera, Super VOOC charging launched: Price, specs, offers

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched Oppo R17 Pro in India. The premium range smartphone comes with prime features such as a waterdrop-notch display, in-display fingerprint sensor and Super VOOC fast charging support. The smartphone was launched earlier in China and will be available in 8GB variant on e-tailing websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm along with Oppo’s pan-India offline dealerships.

The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 45,990 from December 7. Interested users can pre-order the device exclusively on Amazon starting 9.30 pm, Tuesday. The phone comes in Radiant Mist and Emerald Green colours and with 128GB storage. The device sports extremely thin bezels and comes with a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent.

As part of the launch, Oppo is dishing out a host of offers including 3.2TB data for Reliance Jio users worth upto Rs 4,900, one-time screen replacement at Rs 990, no cost EMI on major debit/credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards along with Rs 2,000 off on purchasing the device in exchange.

The company also launched a cheaper variant of R17 Pro, the Oppo R17 priced at Rs 34,990. While R17 sports identical features as its elder brother R17 Pro, the only difference is the former is powered by a more modest Snapdragon 670 processor.

Oppo R17 Pro specs

Oppo R17 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ notched AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass level 6 protection. As mentioned the device sports a screen-to-body ratio as high as 91.5 percent which is among the highest on any smartphone. Oppo has crafted the phone with 3D misted glass casing technology at the back which enhances the device’s durability along with being fingerprint-resistant. It measures 157.6mm x 74.6mm x 7.9mm and weighs 183 grams.

At its heart, Oppo R17 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU paired by an Adreno 616 for graphics crunching. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The Android Oreo 8-powered device comes with ColorOS 5.2 skin loaded on top.

In camera, it features a tri-camera setup at the rear consisting of 12MP + 20MP sensors with a smart aperture of f/1.5-2.4 on its primary 12MP sensor, and an aperture of f/2.6 on the secondary 20MP camera. The tri-camera setup is completed by a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor. The camera comes with a pixel size of 1.4 μm pixel and is enabled with OIS for stable photography. At the front, it sports a 25MP sensor with an aperture rate of f/2.0 with AI prowess.

The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery which is capable of reaching 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, thanks to Oppo’s Super VOOC technology.

For connectivity, the 4G VoLTE phone has features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, E-Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor/Acceleration Sensor. For security, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.