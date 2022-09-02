Oppo may not provide chargers with some of its smartphones

Chinese phone maker Oppo will reportedly to stop including a power adapter in the box for some of its smartphones, following the footsteps of Apple, Samsung, Google, and Nokia.

According to a report by Android Police, Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services at Oppo, announced that the company will stop shipping chargers with several products. The announcement was reportedly made at the European launch event of the Oppo Reno 8 series.

The report quotes Zhang as saying, “We will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products. We have a plan. It’s not that easy for consumers to get access to [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to take chargers out of the box and put them in the store so that our users are able to buy the chargers and continue using them even when they upgrade their devices.”

The report notes that the decision to remove the charging adapters from the boxes of several products will be implemented in the next 12 months.

Zhang, however, didn’t name the devices that will be subject to the new policy but did suggest that the move may be limited to certain regions.

If you are already using an Oppo device, then this shouldn’t be an issue. As the current crop of Oppo phones is bundled with 80W or 65W charging adapters, which should be more than sufficient power for the foreseeable future.