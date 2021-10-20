Oppo K9s with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Display, 64 MP Triple Cameras launched: All you need to know

Oppo has unveiled a new K series phone in China. The Oppo K9s arrives with a powerful mid-tier chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup, and a large battery.

Oppo K9s Price

The Oppo K9s is priced at CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs 19,900) for the base 6GB/128GB version, while the 8GB/128GB model costs CNY 1,900 (around Rs 22,250). The phone will be available in China from November 1. There is no word about international availability.

Oppo K9s Specs

The Oppo K9s is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The virtual RAM on the K9s allows you to expand it by up to 5GB. The handset runs Color OS 11.2 based on Android 11.

For optics, the Oppo K9s gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Oppo K9s opts for a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Oppo K9s sports a 6.59-inch IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, wi-fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, while the screen is protected by “Panda Glass”. The Oppo K9s also has an updated cooling system with a 0.15 mm sheet of graphite.