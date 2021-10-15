Oppo K9s full specifications revealed ahead of October 20 launch date

Oppo will be unveiling a new K series phone in China on October 20. While details of the Oppo K9s haven’t been revealed, the company has been teasing several key specs of the device.

Oppo recently shared a post of the phone on Weibo, revealing its design. The design reveals that the phone will be available in black colour and another gradient option. The poster also showcases the phone’s triple-camera setup on the back placed in a large camera island.

The poster also confirms that the Oppo K9s will feature a 64 MP triple-camera setup. While there is no information about the other two sensors, we expect them to be an ultrawide shooter and a depth or macro tertiary sensor.

While Oppo hasn’t provided details about the spec sheet, the K9s have already been listed on JD.com. The Oppo K9s will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing also confirms that the phone will sport a 120Hz IPS LCD panel with six different levels of refresh rates.

The device will also have an X-axis linear motor that delivers 4D vibrations. The Oppo K9s will be available in Neon Silver Sea, Magic Purple Quicksand, and Obsidian Warrior colour options. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Oppo K9s is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The phone also has a headphone jack and could get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.