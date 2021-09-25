MARKET NEWS

Technology

Oppo K9 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display launching on September 26

The Oppo K9 Pro will have a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back

Moneycontrol News
September 25, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Oppo will launch a new K series smartphone—Oppo K9 Pro—on September 26 in China, though several specifications of the device have already been confirmed by the company.

A recent TENAA listing suggests the phone will use a 6.43-inch FHD+ display. Oppo also announced that the K9 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display. The screen will support 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10. The teaser image also reveals a hole-punch camera cut out on the side.

Oppo also confirmed that the K9 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other memory configurations will be revealed at launch. The phone will also feature a cooling system with a heat dissipation area of 14,000mm2.

The Oppo K9 Pro will also have a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back. While details about the other two cameras are unknown, they are expected to be an ultrawide and a third macro or depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and more. Oppo is also touting a 4D Vibration feature to deliver a more immersive gaming experience. The handset will be 8.5mm thick and weigh 180 grams. The Oppo K9 Pro will be available in gradient and black.
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Sep 25, 2021 02:44 pm

