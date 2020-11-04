Oppo K7x launched with MediaTek 720 5G SoC, 90Hz display and 48 MP quad cameras: Check out features, price

Oppo recently unveiled the K7x in China. The Oppo K7x is an entry-level 5G phone with a massive battery and a quad-camera setup. The Oppo K7x is priced at CNY1,499 (roughly Rs 16,700) and will be available in a 6GB/128GB configuration. The Oppo K7x will go on sale in China on November 11 and will cost CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,600) as part of an introductory offer.

Oppo K7x Specifications

The Oppo K7x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and supports dual-mode 5G. The phone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also boasts a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a pixel density of 405 ppi and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

The Oppo K7x runs on Android 10 based on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Oppo K7x also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the phone, include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

For optics, the K7x gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The primary camera sensor is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie snapper. The Oppo K7x is available in two colours, Black Mirror and Blue Shadow.