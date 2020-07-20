Oppo K7 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works, tipster claims

Oppo is set to unveil yet another 5G phone in China. The company is looking to bring 5G to its budget K series. According to a tipster on Weibo (Obtained via Playfuldroid), the Oppo K7 5G will be the latest smartphone to offer 5G connectivity.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

The Oppo K7 5G is expected to run on the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The chip features an integrated 5G modem. The Oppo K7 5G will succeed the Oppo K5 and feature similar specs, barring the chipset. The Oppo K7 5G is expected to retain the Oppo K5’s 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

Also Read: Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: The X’tra Fast Flagship

The Oppo K7 5G is said to pack a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The K7 5G is also rumoured to boast a 48 MP primary camera sensor, which may seem like a downgrade from the 64 MP main camera. However, the K7 will likely use a new sensor, which, coupled with the advanced processing power, should deliver better results.

Few other details of the phone are available although you can expect to see a quad-camera setup. For now, details about the Oppo K7 5G are still scarce, but you can expect more information to be revealed in the coming days.

The Oppo K7 5G will likely be the cheapest 5G smartphone in Oppo’s ranks. The company currently only sells 5G smartphones in its Reno and Find X series, the former targeted towards mid-range and flagship killer markets and the latter aimed at the premium segment.