Oppo K10x launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display, 67W Charging: All you need to know

Oppo has unveiled a new smartphone in its K series in China. The Oppo K10x is the latest addition to the K-series and features a 5G chipset, a high refresh rate display, a triple-camera setup, and a large battery with super-fast charging.

Oppo K10x Price

The Oppo K10x is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,050) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Oppo K10x is priced at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,300) and CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,750) for the 8GB/256G and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. Oppo is yet to announce international pricing and availability of the K10x outside China.

Oppo K10x Specifications

The Oppo K10x is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of storage, up to 5GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. To further improve performance, the phone comes with a heat dissipation system that features a diamond thermal conductive gel, a graphite sheet, and multiple temperature sensors.

The Oppo K10x packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 67W fast-charging support. The handset sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Oppo 10x gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor. On the front, the camera cut-out houses a 16 MP shooter for selfies. The handset runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The phone comes in Aurora and Polar Black colour options.