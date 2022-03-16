English
    Oppo K10 budget smartphone launching in India on March 23

    The Oppo K10 will feature a Snapdragon chipset and a 50 MP triple-camera setup.

    Oppo has confirmed the first budget smartphone in its K series in India. The Oppo K10 is launching in India next week. While details about the K10 are yet to be unveiled, the phone’s design was confirmed through an official teaser page on Flipkart.

    The Oppo K10 will be arriving in India on March 23 and is excepted to debut in India’s budget smartphone segment. The phone will be available for purchase on Oppo’s official website, Flipkart, and select retailers across the country.

    Oppo said, “The K series aims at addressing the daily needs of its on-the-move users by offering them value-for-money technology solutions in feature-rich power-packed devices.” The Oppo K10 will feature dynamic RAM expansion technology, fast-charging support, and a premium two-toned scratch-resistant with the company’s proprietary Glow design.

    The Oppo K10 will be available in light blue and black colour options, the latter of which has the same textured finish seen on the OnePlus 9RT. The Flipkart support page also suggests that the phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset as the Snapdragon logo is blurred out.

    The teaser page on Flipkart also reveals that the Oppo K10 will have a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED Flash. The camera setup will be headed by a 50 MP primary sensor. The phone will also use an LCD panel, considering its side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additionally, you can also see a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, a speaker grille, and a microphone on the bottom.

    Oppo is also allowing users to participate in a contest and win the new K10 and Enco W32 Bluetooth earphones as well as other coupons. There’s a new mystery gift box as well that can be purchased for Rs 199. The box could contain gifts worth between Rs 399 and Rs 17,000 as well as 100 percent cashback coupons worth Rs 499.
