Oppo hikes smartphone prices in India by up to Rs 1,000 on select models

Xiaomi recently hiked the prices of a few smartphones and TV in India due to issues including shortage of components and higher shipping charges. Now, Oppo is following suit, increasing the prices of several phones in the country.

91mobiles had learned about the hike from several retail sources. While the phones have only been hiked by Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, their more affordable prices make even a small hike seem substantial. The Oppo phones receiving the price hike include Oppo F19, A53s, A15s, A15, and A11K.

The price of the Oppo F19 (6GB/128GB), Oppo A53 (8GB/128GB), and Oppo A15s (4GB/64GB) has been increased by Rs 1,000. On the other hand, the Oppo A11K, Oppo A15 (2GB), and Oppo A15 (3GB) have got a Rs 500 price hike.

Model Original Price (Rs) Current Price (Rs) OPPO F19 (6/128GB) 17,990 18,990 OPPO A53s (8/128GB) 16,990 17,990 OPPO A15s (4/64GB) 11,490 12,490 OPPO A15 (3GB) 9,990 10,490 OPPO A15 (2GB) 8,990 9,490 OPPO A11K 8,490 8,990

While we weren’t able to confirm 91mobiles’ source, the increased prices have been reflected on the phones’ Flipkart and Amazon listings. The phones to receive the hike ranged between Rs 8,500 to Rs 19,000. Here are the new prices of the aforementioned smartphones.