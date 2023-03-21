 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Find X6 Pro launched with major emphasis on photography; India release not on the cards

Carlsen Martin
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Oppo says that the Find X6 Pro will usher in the 'Three Main Camera Era'.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro debuts as the first smartphone from Oppo to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Oppo Find X6 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, with the latter putting a major emphasis on photography. Oppo says that the Find X6 Pro will usher in the 'Three Main Camera Era'.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 72,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 Pro also comes in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 78,150) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 84,150), respectively. Unfortunately, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X6 Pro won’t go on sale outside China, including popular markets like India, the US, and Europe.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications