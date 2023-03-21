Oppo Find X6 Pro launched with major emphasis on photography; India release not on the cards

The Oppo Find X6 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, with the latter putting a major emphasis on photography. Oppo says that the Find X6 Pro will usher in the 'Three Main Camera Era'.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price is set at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 72,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 Pro also comes in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 78,150) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 84,150), respectively. Unfortunately, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X6 Pro won’t go on sale outside China, including popular markets like India, the US, and Europe.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X6 Pro debuts as the first smartphone from Oppo to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The chip is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Find X6 Pro runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13.1 on top. Oppo has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security updates on the Find X6 Pro.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz) and a 240Hz refresh rate. The display features a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and a pixel density of 510 PPI. The panel supports Dolby Vision and features a DisplayMate A+ rating.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Oppo also claims that the battery on the Find X6 Pro will reclaim 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,600 charging cycles, which is twice the industry standard. The Oppo Find X6 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro comes in Cloud Black, Feiquan Green, and Desert Silver Moon (Brown) colour options. All three models feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, while the Green and Black models opt for a polished AG Glass back panel. The Brown Find X6 Pro model uses a combination of vegan leather and glass for the back panel.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Cameras

For optics, the Find X6 Pro gets a triple-camera setup housed within a large circular camera island. The Oppo Find X6 Pro uses a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The main camera is paired with an ultrawide lens, which uses a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, the largest sensor on an ultrawide camera.

Lastly, the Find X6 Pro also features a 50 MP periscope shooter that also uses the Sony IMX890 sensor with a bright f/2.6 aperture and a 65mm equivalent focal length, two firsts for a periscope camera. Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad for the camera software on the Find X6 Pro. Additionally, the device also features the custom MariSilicon X ISP.

All three cameras on the back support deep fusion of uncompressed RAW image data. The Find X6 Pro also offers 3x optical zoom, 6x hybrid zoom, and 120x digital zoom. The Find X6 Pro also supports shooting in Dolby Vision 4K HDR. On the front, the Oppo Find X6 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor.