Oppo Find X6 Pro design leaked ahead of Oppo Inno Day 2022

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to debut as the company’s flagship offering of 2022. However, not much is known about the device, apart from the fact that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Now, new leaks reveal that the Oppo Find X6 Pro’s design will deviate from its predecessor, which didn’t deviate much from the Find X3 Pro. Renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a render of the Find X6 Pro back panel.

The image suggests that the Oppo Find X6 Pro will ditch the uninterrupted back panel we saw on the Find X5 Pro and Find X3 Pro and opt for something more conventional, a rectangular camera island. The island is much larger here and almost extends to half of the handset.

The camera bump on the back reveals a triple-camera setup on the back of the Oppo Find X6 Pro, a main, an ultrawide, and a periscope lens with an LED flash also housed inside the camera island. However, as prominent as the camera bump it, it isn’t quite as prominent as the Hasselblad branding on the bottom of the camera island.

If accurate, then the Oppo Find X6 Pro’s cameras will be fine-tuned by camera specialist Hasselblad. You can also see the “co-engineered with” on the camera island, which should come as no surprise as the Find X5 Pro's cameras were also co-engineered with Hasselblad.

You can also see the “Powered by MariSilicon” label, although we do not know if the Find X6 Pro will use the current or newer version of the NPU. Oppo Inno Day 2022 kicks of later today, although there’s no information about the launch of the Find X6 Pro. Oppo has confirmed that the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones are launching on December 15.