    Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5 launch officially confirmed; full specifications sheet leaked

    Oppo Find X5 series global launch is planned for February 24 but there is no word on India launch

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5 launch event will take place on February 24

    Oppo Find X5 series launch is planned for February 24, with the company confirming it will unveil the premium flagship Android smartphones in global markets.

    There is no word on India launch but Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications have leaked online.

    Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro launch 

    The Find X5 series launch event on February 24 comes ahead of Oppo’s MWC event on February 28. At the MWC 2022 eventOppo will also showcase more technology products and innovations it has been working on.

    Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications 

    Oppo Find X5 series specifications have leaked online. According to a new leak, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will come in two processor options.

    The company will launch the flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and its MariSilicon X chipset. The other variant will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

    Both variants will have a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon variant will have an LTPO 2.0 panel, whereas the MediaTek model will have the first-gen LTPO panel.

    The Pro smartphone will have a triple-camera setup. It will have two Sony IMX766 50MP sensors for wide and ultrawide camera. There will also be a 13MP telephoto camera.

    For selfies, the device will have a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

    The vanilla model Oppo Find X5 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

    The phone will have 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4800 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, 30W wireless charging.

    It has an IP54 rating for water resistance, whereas the Find X5 Pro will come with an IP68 rating.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Oppo #Oppo Find X5 #Oppo Find X5 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 11:49 am

