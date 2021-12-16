Oppo Find X4, Redmi K50 series will use 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000

The Oppo Find X4 Pro is slated to be the first smartphone from the brand to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. However, the vanilla Find X4 model will go the MediaTek route instead.

In a recent report by GSMArena, Oppo VP Henry Duan confirmed that the Oppo Find X4 will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Duan also noted that the vanilla Find X4 will be the first flagship by the brand in 2021. During Inno Day 2021, Oppo confirmed that the Find X4 would arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is built on the 4nm chipset and MediaTek claims that the chip is designed for the top-end flagships. Xiaomi VP and Redmi GM Lu Weibing also confirmed that MediaTek’s latest 4nm chipset will be used on the upcoming Redmi 50 series, although he didn’t confirm which model would use the chip.

Other brands that will also utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset include Vivo and Honor. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 was recently spotted on AI Benchmark’s database, revealing a score of 692.5 points, which put the chip ahead of the competition.

For reference, Google’s Tensor chip managed a score of 256.9 points, while the Exynos 2100 in third place scored 183.5 points. The results also showed the Dimensity 9000 offering a significant improvement over the Snapdragon 888 chip (164.8).

When you consider Qualcomm promises a 4x improvement in AI performance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, it still might not be enough to surpass the Dimensity 9000. The only other MediaTek chip on the list was the Dimensity 1000+, which didn’t make it past the three-figure mark, only managing 95.3 points.

