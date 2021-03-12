Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite launched alongside the Find X3 and Find X3 Pro: Check price, specs

Oppo recently unveiled quite a few devices under its Find X3 series. The Find X3 Pro arrived globally, while the standard Find X3 was launched in China. However, two more phones, including the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite also joined the Find X3 series.

Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite Price

The Oppo Find X3 Neo’s price is set at £699 (Roughly 70,900) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Oppo Find X3 Neo is available in Starlight Black and Galactic Silver colour options. The Oppo Find X3 Lite is priced at £399 (Roughly Rs 40,460) and arrives in an 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in Galactic Silver, Starry Black and Astral Blue colours.

Oppo Find X3 Neo Specs

The Find X3 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also boasts 256GB of non-expandable storage. The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Find X3 Neo runs Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo sports a 6.5-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED panel. The panel is HDR10-certified and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a camera cutout that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo boasts a 50 MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, similar to what we’d seen on the Find X3 Pro. The other cameras include a 16 MP ultrawide lens, a 13 MP telephoto shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Oppo Find X3 Lite Specs

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Find X3 Lite packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The phone runs Android 11 based on ColorOS 11. The Find X3 Lite sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Find X3 Lite features a 64 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie camera. The Find X3 Lite is also the only smartphone in the series to arrive with a headphone jack.