Oppo Find X2 won't feature under-display camera, confirms company VP

Oppo is confirmed to launch the Find X2 in Q1 2020. The company hasn’t revealed any specifications as yet, but the latest news is that Oppo Find X2 will not feature an under-display front camera.Oppo VP Brian Shen has confirmed that the Oppo Find X2 will not feature the company’s much-anticipated under-screen camera. In a tweet, Shen mentioned that the tech isn’t ready for mass production.
Considering the obstacles of making a smartphone mass production ready, it's unlikely we will see an under-screen camera in #OPPOFindX2, as many have asked.
— Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) January 7, 2020
The company had recently showcased its under-display camera at the Oppo INNO Day in December 2019. Prior to that, the company had unveiled the under-display camera that came with an enhanced translucent panel material combined with processing algorithms to take selfies.
Shen further revealed that the company’s key focus on the Find X2 will be its display, along with other industry features.
The screen on #OPPOFindX2 will still be a key focus for the device along with a lot of other industry leading features.
That’s all I can say for now, but let me know any questions below.
Stay tuned.— Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) January 7, 2020