Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Find X2 in Q1 2020. While the exact launch date is unknown, some alleged specifications and features of the Oppo Find X2 have been leaked on Weibo.

A tipster has given some information on the display of the Oppo Find X2 on Weibo. The device will reportedly have a 6.5-inch curved OLED screen with a 1,440 x 3,168 resolution. Catching up to the trend, the Find X2 will have support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, reported GSMArena.

The tipster claims that Find X2’s display will support options to choose between 60Hz and 120Hz, even in Full HD+ and QHD+ resolution. This is contrary to rumours of the Galaxy S20 series that suggest that the QHD+ panel would limit its refresh rate to 60Hz.

What is confirmed so far is the exclusion of the under-screen camera on the Find X2. Oppo VP Brian Shen previously confirmed that the tech isn’t ready for mass production.

The premium smartphone is expected to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities.

Oppo will also reportedly deliver an improved camera system by incorporating Sony's new pixel omnidirectional PDAF technology – dual-pixel technology working with horizontal and vertical details or as Sony describes it, “2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution is a new image sensor technology for achieving high-speed focus, high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high dynamic range”.