Oppo Find X2 Series 5G to launch in India on June 17

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17. The company has been teasing its flagship smartphone’s launch in India for quite some time, and today we finally have the launch date of the Find X2 series.

Under the Find X2 series, Oppo is likely to launch both the smartphones, namely the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. The online-only launch event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

Oppo Find X2 series was launched earlier this year in March. The flagship series was expected to launch in India in the same month. However, owing to the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic, the launch date was indefinitely postponed.

The Find X2 series is one of the most anticipated flagship devices in India, courtesy of the specifications it packs. The highlight spec of this device is its display. Oppo calls the display on the Find X2 series as the ‘Perfect Screen of 2020’.

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Oppo has opted for a punch-hole notch on the Find X2, which houses a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.4 quad-Bayer sensor.

Being a flagship, both smartphones get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2, internationally, comes with up to 256GB storage, whereas the Find X2 Pro has up to 512GB storage options.

The most significant differences between the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro lie in the camera and the battery department.

In terms of camera, the Find X2 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor, a 12-MP f/2.2 6P ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro also packs three camera lenses on the back but has a different sensor setup. The primary lens uses a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.7 sensor, coupled with a 48-MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom.

There is a 4,200 mAh battery on the vanilla Find X2, whereas the Find X2 Pro has a slightly larger 4,260 mAh cell. Both the smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.



