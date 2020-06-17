App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Find X2 series 5G launching in India today: Where to watch live-stream, expected price, specifications

Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X2 series launch in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo Find X2 series will debut on June 17 in India. The flagship smartphone series comprises of two smartphones, namely the Find X2 5G and Find X2 Pro 5G. Oppo will launch both the smartphones in India via an online-only launch event.

Oppo Find X2 series launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Oppo Find X2 series launch event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm in India. The company will host a live-stream for its online audience, which can be viewed via Oppo India’s YouTube and other social media accounts.

Oppo Find X2 series price and storage details  

Both smartphones, the Find X2 5G and Find X2 Pro 5G, were launched earlier in Europe for EUR 999 (approx. Rs 85,500) and EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,03,100), respectively.

Two days before the official launch event here in India, Moneycontrol had exclusively received the pricing details of the Indian variants of the Find X2 series. According to reliable industry sources, the Oppo Find X2 5G will be launched in India between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 and will arrive in a single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. 

While we have also been tipped about the Find X2 Pro’s India pricing details from another source, we are keeping the tipped pricing under wraps as we are uncertain about the accuracy of the information.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro specifications

The Find X2 series is one of the most anticipated flagship devices in India, courtesy of the specs it packs. The USP of this device is its display. Oppo calls the display on the Find X2 series as the ‘Perfect Screen of 2020’. 

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision AMOLED display with a 1440*3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. 

Oppo has opted for a punch-hole notch on the Find X2, which houses a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.4 quad-Bayer sensor. 

Under the hood, both smartphones get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2, internationally, comes with up to 256GB storage, whereas the Find X2 Pro has up to 512GB storage options. 

The significant differences between the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro lie in the camera and the battery department.

In terms of camera, the Find X2 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor, a 12-MP f/2.2 6P ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom.  The Find X2 Pro also packs three camera lenses on the back but has a different sensor setup. The primary lens uses a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.7 sensor, coupled with a 48-MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom. 

There is a 4,200 mAh battery on the vanilla Find X2, whereas the Pro variant has a slightly larger 4,260 mAh cell. Both the smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Oppo #smartphones

