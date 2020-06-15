Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany with only 35 available units

The Oppo Find X2 Pro arrived earlier this year as the company’s most premium handset. The smartphone has both the price and the specifications to match the likes of the Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, and other such top-end smartphones. Now, Oppo is offering the Find X2 Pro in a special Lamborghini edition.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition is currently available in Germany and can be purchased through Amazon. The Lamborghini Edition has the same specs and design but gets a carbon fibre body instead of a ceramic or the leather material used in previous Find X2 Pro models.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition has gold accents and the Lamborghini logo on the back. The device also comes with a hand-stitched leather case. The phone is also bundled with black TWS earphones and 65-watt fast charging adapter in the box with a gold and black finish to match the phone.

The company has also said that the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will have limited stocks of only 35 units. The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition is priced at EUR 1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,71,000), which is much higher than the standard Find X2 Pro that cost EUR 1,199 (Roughly Rs 1,02,000). The vanilla Find X2 is priced at EUR 999 (Roughly Rs 85,500).

Specs Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Chipset Snapdragon 865 with Dual-mode 5G Display 6.7-inch QHD+ (3168*1400) OLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 513 ppi RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48 MP + 48 MP Ultrawide + 13 MP Periscope Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4,260 mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge Software ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 Price EUR 1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,71,000)

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be arriving in India on June 17. However, we do not expect the Lamborghini Edition Find X2 Pro to arrive in the country anytime soon. Additionally, Moneycontrol has exclusively learnt that Find X2 series will debut in India under Rs 65,000.