HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Find X2 launch date rescheduled to March 6: Report

The report further mentions that Oppo will also unveil its new smartwatch at the Find X2 launch event.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has reportedly rescheduled the launch of its Find X2 to March 6 from its earlier launch date of February 22 in Barcelona.

The launch was expected to take place two days before the Mobile World Congress kicked off. However, citing concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus, the mega event for smartphone and related technology was cancelled.

The invite that mentioned the revised launch date was leaked by the website PlayfulDroid. The report further mentioned that Oppo will also unveil its new smartwatch at the Find X2 launch event.

Close

Moneycontrol has reached out to Oppo for an official confirmation.

related news

Oppo Find X2 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Other rumoured specifications include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. There were speculations that the 4,065 mAh battery would feature support for 30W wireless fast charging and 65W wired fast charging.

Optics could include a 48MP primary Sony sensor with omnidirectional focusing technology. The other two sensors are likely to include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens. 

Meanwhile, Oppo is gearing up for the Reno3 Pro launch in India. The third-generation Reno smartphone is scheduled to launch on March 2 with a 64MP quad-camera setup that supports 20x zoom. Reno3 Pro will be the world's first smartphone to feature a dual punch-hole camera setup with a 44MP sensor.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

