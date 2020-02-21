Oppo Find X2 launch date rescheduled to March 6: Report

Oppo has reportedly rescheduled the launch of its Find X2 to March 6 from its earlier launch date of February 22 in Barcelona.

The launch was expected to take place two days before the Mobile World Congress kicked off. However, citing concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus, the mega event for smartphone and related technology was cancelled.

The invite that mentioned the revised launch date was leaked by the website PlayfulDroid. The report further mentioned that Oppo will also unveil its new smartwatch at the Find X2 launch event.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Oppo for an official confirmation.

Oppo Find X2 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Other rumoured specifications include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. There were speculations that the 4,065 mAh battery would feature support for 30W wireless fast charging and 65W wired fast charging.

Optics could include a 48MP primary Sony sensor with omnidirectional focusing technology. The other two sensors are likely to include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens.