Oppo Find X2 could feature the fastest possible wireless charging support in a smartphone

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Find X2 in Q1 2020. The smartphone, since its announcement, has been much anticipated due to the high standards set by its predecessor in the design and spec department. A new leak claims that Find X2 would feature 50W wireless charging, the fastest in any smartphone.

The picture of a circuit board posted on Weibo is said to be of the Find X2, according to a tipster. The image does not give any detailed information, but the tipster claims that Find X2 would support 50W wireless charging. Oppo has already teased 30W wireless charging on its prototype device.

We aren’t sure if Oppo will launch the Find X2 with 50W wireless charging, considering that the 30W wireless charging technology isn’t commercially available. The company has achieved new feats in ‘wired’ charging technology multiple times, with the most recent one being a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, a Flash charge tech on the Reno Ace, which claims to charge a 4,000 mAh completely within 28 minutes.

The Realme X2 Pro (Review), which uses Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, is claimed to charge 100 percent juice within 35 minutes.

The original Find X, which was launched in June 2018, came with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging, powering up the device’s 3,730 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes.

Several OEMs offer smartphones that support 10W wireless fast-charging. If Oppo is able to pull it off, the 50W wireless charging will be a step closer to a smartphone without any open ports.

Find X2 is confirmed to launch during Q1 2020. The smartphone will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset with X55 modem for 5G support. Oppo Find X2’s OLED panel will feature a higher refresh rate, higher resolution, wider dynamic range, and more accurate colours as compared to the original Find X’s screen.