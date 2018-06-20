Oppo Find X with sliding camera launched; features 6.4-inch all-display screen, 8GB RAM

Chinese device maker Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Find X at an event held in Paris on Tuesday. The phone features a bezel-less, notch-less all-display screen and comes at a price of 999 euros. The flagship device boasts of a flurry of revolutionary features and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

The highlight of the phone is its all-display screen. Oppo Find X sports 6.4-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, which is the highest ever achieved on a smartphone. The Panoramic Arc Screen is built by combining two seamless pieces of glass which gives the phone a panoramic view.

Another high point of the device is its camera. The smartphone comes with three cameras on its front and back. The lenses are housed in a mechanical slider which pops up when required. According to the company, the mechanism underwent vigorous durability test and can last for more than 300,000 slides.

Other features include AI-enabled 3D cameras, hardware assisted face unlock system similar to iPhone X’s Face ID, VOOC technology which enables the battery to fully charge in ultra-fast time, etc.

Specifications

Find X comes with a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED screen with resolution of 1080*2340. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and pixel density of 401 ppi. The screen has no notches and very less chin at the bottom, which is a result of some clever engineering techniques. Oppo has neatly hidden the proximity sensor and ambient lighting sensor under the display.

At its heart, the phone houses the latest and the fastest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 845. Powering the phone’s graphical requirements is an Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card of up to 400GB. It runs on ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android 8.1.

On the camera side, the device sports dual-rear cameras with 16MP + 20MP setup. The AI-enabled camera sensors have an aperture ratio of f/2.0 for an enhanced photography experience. The sensors come with OIS technology for better stability and depth-of-field effects. It has a 25MP 3D front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0 for selfies, video calling etc. Additionally, the cameras have features such as geotagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, etc.

The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Type-C connector with OTG support, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC, etc. Notably, the phone does not support wireless charging and also lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone has ditched the conventional fingerprint sensor and uses 3D Structured Light-based face recognition technology called O-Face Recognition. The face unlock feature makes use of a whole host of apparatus including Flood Illuminator, Infrared Camera, Ranging Sensor, Receiver, Dot Projector which are housed right beside the front camera on the mechanical slider. According to the company, O-Face Recognition is 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition for unlocking the phone.

It is powered by a 3730mAh battery featuring VOOC flash charge technology which can charge the battery fully in 35 minutes. The phone is available in two colour options, Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

The phone has been launched for the Chinese, American and European markets and will be launched officially in India on July 12.