Oppo Find X expected to launch in India on July 12

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has announced that its latest flagship model Oppo Find X will come to Indian stores on the July 12.

Other key features of the Oppo Find X smartphone include a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 3D facial scanning.

Design

According to a report by News 18, Oppo Find X will be available in two colour variants — Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

The smartphone will have a bezel-less display with a small chin and 3D facial scanning as the primary method of unlocking.

The body will have shiny metallic finish along with a full glass body and curved edges.

Specifications

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano+Nano) and comes with a 6.42-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Find X is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

A 256 GB inbuilt storage has been offered on the device with no storage expansion options via microSD card.

The motorized slider that has a dual camera set-up on the rear with 16 megapixels primary camera (with a LED flash) and 20-megapixel secondary camera.

Features like artificial intelligence (AI) portraits and AI scene recognition technology are also integrated, according to reports.

The Smartphone packs a 3,730 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.

The phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 78,000, according to the report.