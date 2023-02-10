 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch date confirmed for February 15: All you need to know

Feb 10, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip were unveiled in China at the company’s INNO Day 2022 back in December. Now, after much speculation and rumours, Oppo has confirmed an official launch date for the Find N2 Flip outside China.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch event will take place on February 15 at 20:00 (IST). Oppo has teased the Find N2 Flip launch on its social media handles with a dedicated webpage setup. As of now there is no confirmation if the Find N2 Flip India launch will take place simultaneously, although Oppo did tease the phone on its Indian Twitter handle.
In its release, Oppo says that the “Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.” The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo’s Flip smartphone also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

