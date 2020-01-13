Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart offers discounts on Reno2 F, F11 series and other smartphones

If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, the Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart is for you. The on-going sale between January 11-14 offers discounts on a range of Oppo smartphones across different budgets.

During the sale, Oppo Reno2 F, Oppo A7, Oppo K1 and Oppo F11 series are available at a discounted price.

Oppo F11 series

The Oppo F11 can be purchased for Rs 12,990. For the price, users would get 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The smartphone was launched in 2019 for Rs 21,990. Oppo F11 features a 6.53-inch display, a MediaTek P70 processor, 48MP dual-camera setup, and a 4,020 mAh battery with VOOC flash charging.

The F11 Pro is also available on sale for Rs 14,990. Both the variants with 64GB and 128GB can be bought for Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively. Oppo F11 Pro features 6GB RAM as standard. The smartphone also features a pop-up camera and an all-screen design.

Oppo Reno2 F

Oppo Reno2 F is available for Rs 23,990 during the Oppo Fantastic Days sale. The smartphone sits in between the Reno2 Z and Reno 2. Reno2 features a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant that is paired with MediaTek Helio P90 Octa-core processor. Other Reno2 F specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 48MP f/1.79+ 8MP f/2.2+ 2MP f/2.4+ 2MPf/2.4 quad-camera setup, and a 48MP f/1.79+ 8MP f/2.2+ 2MP f/2.4+ 2MPf/2.4 quad-camera setup.

Oppo A7

Oppo A7 is available for Rs 9,990 during the Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart. The smartphone features an entry-level Snapdragon 450 processor and features a 6.2-inch water-drop notch display. Oppo A7 specifications include a 13MP dual-camera setup, a 4,230 mAh battery, etc.

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory can be bought for Rs 10,990. The smartphone features a 25MP front-camera housed inside the water-drop notch. Oppo K1 specifications include a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 660 processor, a 16MP dual-camera setup, and a 3,600 mAh battery.