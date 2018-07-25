Oppo F9 and F9 Pro: Leaked Bluetooth certification hints at three models

Popular mobile manufacturing brand Oppo is all set to launch its brand new models Oppo F9 and F9 Pro.

No official update has been made by the company, however, a leaked teaser photo surfaced on the internet suggests the devices will be launched soon. Moreover, their mention on the Bluetooth certification website only strengthens the rumours about their launch.

A picture of the handset published on Dealntech hints at the model including a dual rear camera along with an LED flash module. The previous Oppo F7 launched in March had a single rear camera setup and it featured a display notch. Reports suggest that Oppo is prepared to launch the F9 as its mid-range smartphone.

No launch schedule has been confirmed by the company, neither the teaser. However, the patterned background in the teaser hints at the probability of having a uniquely patterned back of the latest handset.

It has been speculated that there are three different stock keeping unit (SKU) codes - CPH1823, CPH1825, and CPH1881. In the list, the CPH1823 model is probably the Oppo F9 Pro whereas the other two models could probably be the variants of Oppo F9. Apparently, all the models in the new Oppo F-Series range will support 4G LTE.

It is also said that the Bluetooth module on Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will be the same as the previous Oppo F7. Thus, it is likely that the new modules will be powered by the same MediaTekHelio P60 as the previous handsets.

Users could expect an AI-backed imaging experience on the Oppo F9 Pro. The new models are likely to retain the display notch design.