Oppo F21 Pro with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display makes official debut ahead of India launch

The Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro+ are launching in India on April 12. However, ahead of the launch, Oppo unveiled the F21 Pro in Bangladesh. Oppo didn’t offer any information about the 5G model, which is expected to debut in India tomorrow, but only announced the 4G F21 Pro in Bangladesh.

Oppo F21 Pro Price

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Bangladesh is set at BDT 27,990, which is roughly Rs 24,650 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is also available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The Oppo F21 Pro launch event in India will take place on April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro Specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the F21 Pro gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP microscope lens with f/3.3 aperture, and a 2 MP monochrome camera.

On the front, the Oppo F21 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.