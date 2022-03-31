Oppo F21 Pro series launch in India set to take place on April 12: All you need to know

The Oppo F21 Pro series is launching in India in April 2022. While Oppo is yet to confirm the name of the devices that will be unveiled during the launch event, it will likely be the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro Plus.



It’s time to #FlauntYourBest. Unveiling #OPPOF21ProSeries with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design on 12th April at 5 PM.

Know more: https://t.co/TvofMZS1c4 pic.twitter.com/VJxerDpb1p

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 30, 2022

The Oppo F21 Pro series is launching in India on April 12, with the event scheduled to take place at 05:00 pm (IST).

Oppo is also giving Indian consumers a chance to win the Oppo F21 Pro through an official contest. Oppo has also set up a dedicated website for the F21 Pro series in India. According to the site, the Oppo F21 Pro seems to be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 7 4G that was recently unveiled in Indonesia.

The Oppo F21 Pro shares the same design and camera layout as the Reno 7 4G. Additionally, the F21 Pro also has the same 64 MP triple cameras, unique Fiberglass-Leather design, and Orange Twilight colour as the Oppo Reno 7 4G. The Oppo F21 Pro’s price in India could fall in the sub-25K segment, considering the Reno 7 4G costs IDR 5,200,000 (Roughly Rs 27,500) in Indonesia.

Oppo F21 Pro Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Reno 7 opts for 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 7 4G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and 33W fast-charging support. The handset runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The Oppo Reno 7 4G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Reno 7 4G gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Reno 7 4G opts for a 32 MP IMX709 selfie camera.