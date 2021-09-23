Oppo F19s with 48 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery launching in India on September 27

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new phone in its F series next week. The Oppo F19s was long rumoured to arrive during this festive season and has finally got an official launch date. It will arrive as the fourth phone in the F19 lineup, joining the Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+.



Get ready to say goodbye to battery anxiety with the #OPPOF19s - A combination of the powerful 33W Flash Charge and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Catch the Festive Launch Show on 27th September at 3PM.

Know more: https://t.co/ogCfEpocvFpic.twitter.com/qPTqBG9t2t

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 22, 2021

The Oppo F19s is launching in India on September 27 with the virtual event taking place at 03:00 pm (IST). The handset will be available in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options.

Apart from the colours and launch date, Oppo also confirmed that the F19s will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W Flash Charge support. The teaser also suggests the phone will measure 7.95mm thick and will have a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back.

The Special Edition OPPO F19s boasts a new AG design. Oppo pointed out that its “smooth fingerprint-resistant surfaces provide best in-hand feel with its ergonomic design that is sleek and light-weight.” Oppo also confirmed it would reveal a Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo Enco Buds true wireless earbuds.

Oppo F19s Expected Specifications

The Oppo F19s is rumoured to use a Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is also expected to sport an AMOLED display. The phone will run on Android 11 with the ColorOS skin on top.